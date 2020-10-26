Russia wants Greece, Turkey to iron out their problems through dialogue, says Lavrov

ATHENS, October 26. /TASS/. All problems in relations between Greece and Turkey should be resolved through direct dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, in Athens.

"Any problems should they arise between countries must be resolve through dialogue, whatever difficult the situation might be, including between Turkey and Greece," he said. "We will be interested if these problems are discussed and resolved through direct dialogue."

Commenting on Greece’s plans to expand its territorial water, the Russian top diplomat noted that under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea each its signatory nation enjoys the right to establish its territorial waters up to 12 miles wide. "Naturally, based on considerations of elementary common sense and geographical specifics," he stressed. "In any case, when any plans of two or more nations overlap within this convention, a solution can be found only by means of talks, with due respect to each other’s interests.".