Putin invites US to exchange guarantees of non-interference in election processes

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a number of proposals for cooperation in cybersecurity between Russia and the United States and around the word. His statement on Russian-US cooperation in the field of international cybersecurity was uploaded to the Kremlin's website on Friday.

Putin described the risk of large-scale confrontation in cyberspace as one of the greatest challenges of today.

"Special responsibility for its prevention rests with the key players in the field of international cybersecurity," Putin said. He stressed that he would like to address the United States once again with a proposal for approving a comprehensive program for practical measures for resetting relations with Russia in using IT technologies. He called for restoring a full-scale bilateral regular inter-departmental dialogue on key issues of maintaining international security at a high level.

He urged "continued and effective work via communication channels between the agencies concerned," such as centers for easing the nuclear threat, groups for prompt response to computer incidents, and high level officials who oversee international cybersecurity problems within the framework of the agencies concerned with maintaining national security, including information security.

"It might be possible to jointly draft and conclude a bilateral inter-government agreement on the prevention of incidents in cyberspace, identical to the effective Soviet-US Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas of May 25, 1972," Putin said.

He called on the United States to exchange, in an acceptable form, guarantees of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, such as election processes, including non-interference with information technologies and high-tech methods.

"We are calling upon the United States to give the green light to a Russian-US professional expert dialogue on international information security issues, without making it a hostage of our political disagreements," Putin said. "These measures are aimed at enhancing trust between our countries and ensuring the security and prosperity of our peoples," he said. "They would make a tangible contribution to establishing global peace in the international cyberspace."

Putin addressed all countries, including the United States, with a call for concluding a global agreement on no first use of cyber strikes against each other.