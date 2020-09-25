Russia has no data on chemical weapons in the country, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t have any verified information showing that there are chemical weapons stored anywhere in the country to worry about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday when asked if the Kremlin is concerned that someone is Russia could have potentially obtained such weapons.
"To feel concerned, we need to get the necessary information and verify these facts. So far, our specialists haven’t had this opportunity. All tests that are carried out in this regard disprove this fact," he underlined.
At the same time, the Kremlin representative noted that foreign colleagues in Berlin, Paris and Stockholm claim that they do have such evidence. "This is a de-facto situation. To move forward, we need to receive the information mentioned by our colleagues in the capitals listed," he said. According to him, the Kremlin can’t yet "say that some weapon was used [in the Alexey Navalny incident]."
"Undeniably, this situation in itself is a cause for concern, therefore, we are actively taking relevant steps to get to the bottom of the situation," the spokesman concluded.