Russia has no data on chemical weapons in the country, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t have any verified information showing that there are chemical weapons stored anywhere in the country to worry about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday when asked if the Kremlin is concerned that someone is Russia could have potentially obtained such weapons.

"To feel concerned, we need to get the necessary information and verify these facts. So far, our specialists haven’t had this opportunity. All tests that are carried out in this regard disprove this fact," he underlined.