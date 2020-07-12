Putin says Russia pursuing ‘velvet glove’ policy on global arena

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he thinks Russia should pursue an-iron-fist-in-a-velvet-glove policy on the global.

In an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, the president spoke about his vision of Moscow’s style of behaving with foreign partners. "I don’t think we should behave like lunatics when defending our interests, like someone who is running around with a razor in the hands and throwing curses," he said. "We have a saying - an iron fist in a velvet glove. This is about our style, I think."

Touching on the canvassing campaign in the United States and another round of anti-Russian rhetoric, the Russian president noted, "What is going on there, in the world’s biggest economy, in the biggest nuclear and military power, is regrettable because it tells on the entire system of international relations and has adverse impacts on the Russian-US relations.".