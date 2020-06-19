Russia expects Chinese leader to upcoming SCO, BRICS summits — envoy

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the upcoming summit of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), slated to take place this fall, Russian Ambassador in China Andrei Denisov told TASS Friday.

He recalled that Russia presides over SCO and BRICS this year, and the two summits will take place this year in Russia. "I hope that they will take place this fall, and we expect heads of member states, including the Chinese leader," the envoy said.

The summits were due on July 21-23 in St. Petersburg. On May 27, the Kremlin press service announced that the events were postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. The Kremlin noted that the "new dates for the summits will be determined depending on further development of the epidemiological situation in the member states and the world in general."