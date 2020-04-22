Putin, Merkel talk situation on oil market, measures to fight COVID-19

Kremlin says situation with oil prices not easy, but too early to make assessments

The leaders "focused on the issues related to the situation unfolding in Syria and Libya, as well as the current state of affairs on the global oil market," during the conversation, the Kremlin’s press service reported on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation on the global oil market in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

They also hashed over measures to counter coronavirus spread, the Kremlin press service informed. "Particular attention was placed on issues of fighting the coronavirus pandemic," the press service noted.

The sides underscored the importance of close coordination of international effort in this regard with the active participation of the World Health Organization (WHO). The phone call was held at the German side’s initiative.

The leaders praised the latest prisoner swap between Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, according to the Kremlin. "The sides welcomed the prisoner swap recently carried out between Kiev, the DPR and LPR," the press service said in a statement after the phone conversation.

Putin and Merkel discussed the Ukrainian conflict settlement in detail. They emphasized the need to fully implement the Minsk 2 peace deal and the solutions reached at the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) summits. "The sides noted in particular that the Ukrainian authorities should meet their commitments on political aspects of the settlement, including by passing laws on confirming a special status of Donbass."

