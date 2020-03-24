Moscow urges Washington to lift sanctions against Iran amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 24./TASS/. In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was urging Washington to lift as soon as possible its anti-human sanctions against Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The top diplomat confirmed Russia’s bid to continue comprehensive development of trade and economic relations, as well as investment projects between Moscow and Tehran, including stepping up supplies of agricultural products that Iran needs badly amid US sanctions.

"Lavrov emphasized that the Russian Federation urges Washington to immediately lift its inhuman sanctions preventing respective governments from efficiently fighting COVID-19," the ministry said.