UNITED NATIONS, March 24. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Group of Twenty nations to lift all sanctions against other countries in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I am encouraging the waiving of sanctions imposed on countries to ensure access to food, essential health supplies, and COVID-19 medical support. This is the time for solidarity not exclusion," he wrote in a letter to the G20 leaders circulated on Tuesday.