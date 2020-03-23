Lifting sanctions is noteworthy, but Russia does not plan to be first to do it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 23. / TASS /. The idea of lifting mutual restrictions between Russia and Western countries in the context of the spread of coronavirus is noteworthy, but the solution to this issue does not depend on Moscow, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The very idea of [lifting mutual sanctions], of course, is noteworthy. Now that we have faced such a tense moment in terms of the international economic situation, the situation related to prices of energy carriers, with such a provocative trigger in the form of coronavirus, of course, such restrictions only aggravate the situation," he said.

The Kremlin official stressed that "everything here depends on well-known capitals."

"I don’t know if any preparations for such unilateral steps are made and I don’t know that this is considered appropriate either," Peskov said in response to a question whether Moscow could be the first to cancel counter-sanctions.