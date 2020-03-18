Russia’s ex-PM Medvedev calls on West to focus on global problems instead of sanctions

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev called on the West to redirect the energy they spend on sanction pressure towards solving global problems, such as the coronavirus spread and economic decline, in his social media accounts Wednesday.

"The Russian economy has long adapted to any pressure, and, since it couldn’t be ‘torn to pieces,’ maybe, it would be better to redirect one’s energy towards problems that really matter to humanity? For example, towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic and stabilization of the world economy, which is about to fall in recession. And many other things," Medvedev wrote.

The Security Council deputy head pointed out that a number of international partners, primarily the US and the EU, "keep introducing or confirming anti-Russian sanctions with paranoid resolve." They are being "obediently followed by those who dare not say a word against Washington’s will, despite suffering losses from this long-standing war that will not change anything."

Medvedev suggested that the partners should "take care of their own nations and their problems, instead of persisting with foolish mentorship."

"Absolutely every country, including the US, the EU, China and Russia, would benefit from rational coordination of power on key challenges to humanity," he concluded.