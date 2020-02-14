Putin asks Zelensky point-blank whether Kiev plans to implement Minsk accords — Kremlin

"The Russian president stressed the importance of complete and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures and decisions adopted at the Normandy Four summits, including the latest one in Paris on December 9, 2019," the Kremlin said. "Following the Ukrainian leadership’s recent pronouncements, Vladimir Putin put the question point-blank - if Kiev really plans to implement the Minsk agreements."

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, point-blank whether Kiev is going to ultimately implement the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

The two presidents discussed "various aspects of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," it said.

"The two presidents discussed issues of maintaining the ceasefire, further disengagement of forces and weapons along the contact line, and demining works. They expressed preparedness to continue efforts to release and exchange all the detainees linked with the conflict," the press service said.

Apart from that, "in the context of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany - TASS), the Russian side emphasized that all the nations of the former Soviet Union had made their contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany and pointed to the inadmissibility of distorting historical truth about World War II," it added.

The conversation was initiated by the Ukrainian side.