US Department of State’s actions obstruct Syrian settlement — Russian top brass

"The Department of State is the root cause of the main problems hindering the Syrians’ return to peaceful life. It stops at nothing to impose the harshest sanctions that block any food, medical, material or financial aid to truly innocent peaceful Syrians in the territories of their country retaken from terrorists," Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov accused the Department of State of tacit support for the offensive from the Idlib de-escalation zone by large groups of militants having artillery and armored vehicles, both affiliated with the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda — Jabhat Al-Nusra (both outlawed in Russia). He stressed that the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo for some reason referred to the militants who staged the attack as innocent peaceful civilians.