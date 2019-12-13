US missile test confirms INF Treaty was ruined at Washington’s initiative — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Thursday’s test of a ballistic missile carried out by the United States was evidence that Washington intended to ruin the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We’ve said more than once that the United States has been making preparations for violating the INF Treaty. This [missile test] clearly confirms that the treaty was ruined at the initiative of the United States," Peskov told the media on Friday.