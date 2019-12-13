US missile test confirms INF Treaty was ruined at Washington’s initiative — Kremlin

Read also
- Kremlin: Beijing’s position on new INF Treaty finds full understanding in Moscow
- All countries share Russia’s concern over termination of INF Treaty — Kremlin
- It is important for Russia to forecast changes after INF Treaty’s collapse — Putin
- Russia’s intelligence chief predicts New START to have same plight as INF Treaty
- US refused to add corrections on UCAVs to INF Treaty — senior Russian diplomat
- US quit INF Treaty to contain Moscow, Beijing - Russian defense minister
- US’ concerns over INF Treaty could have been removed without quitting it, says Putin
- US worked on INF Treaty-banned missile for several years, says Putin
- Kremlin says Russia committed to INF Treaty, has grounds to accuse US of violations
- Putin: Russia will not be the first to deploy missiles previously banned by INF Treaty
- US tests show Washington will not get back to compliance with INF Treaty — Lavrov
- Putin discussed INF Treaty after US missile test in Russian Security Council
- INF Treaty collapse should not trigger another arms race — UN under-secretary general
- Russia disappointed by US testing of missile previously banned by INF Treaty, says Putin
- US prepared missile launches breaching INF Treaty at least from October 2018, says Lavrov
- Putin to make statement on INF Treaty soon, Kremlin says
- Statement on INF Treaty discredits NATO, senior Russian diplomat says
- NATO fully behind US’ decision to pull out of INF Treaty
- Pompeo says US quits INF Treaty
- Russian Foreign Ministry confirms termination of INF Treaty
- Russia won’t tolerate pressure or force in INF Treaty situation - senior diplomat
- US steps to ruin INF Treaty will backfire on Washington - senior Russian diplomat
- Moscow to change nothing in its policy on INF Treaty in the coming days, says diplomat
- Press review: Why Kyrgyz ex-leader met with Putin and collapse of INF Treaty to hurt EU
- OSCE PA committee approves resolution criticizing Russia over Ukraine, INF Treaty
- NATO-Russia Council to discuss INF Treaty
- Putin signs law suspending INF treaty by Russia
- Russian, US, German MPs to discuss Iran, INF treaty at meeting in Germany
- Russia’s upper house approves bill suspending Russia’s participation in INF Treaty
- Suspension of INF Treaty does not mean Russia’s involvement in arms race — official
- State Duma passes bill suspending Russia’s compliance with INF Treaty
- Moscow will point to Washington’s unrealistic demands concerning INF Treaty
MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Thursday’s test of a ballistic missile carried out by the United States was evidence that Washington intended to ruin the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We’ve said more than once that the United States has been making preparations for violating the INF Treaty. This [missile test] clearly confirms that the treaty was ruined at the initiative of the United States," Peskov told the media on Friday.