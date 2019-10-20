African national militaries need assistance in fighting terrorists - Putin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. African national armed forces and law enforcement agencies need significant assistance to fight terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Armed forces and law enforcement bodies of African countries cannot oppose militants alone and need significant aid," he said.

He vowed that Russia would continue its policy of closer cooperation with African countries in combating terrorism and other security threats.

"We will further increase contacts between special services and law enforcement agencies of Russia and African countries in the field of countering terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, money-laundering, illegal migration and piracy," he said.

The Russian leader noted that regional security cooperation was a major element in Russia’s relations with African countries. "Our Summit's slogan - For Peace, Security and Development - is not accidental. Steady progress is not possible without resolving these problems," he stressed.

The situation in many African regions remains unstable, with inter-ethnic conflicts unsettled and acute political and socio-economic crises unresolved, he explained. "Numerous terrorist organizations, such as ISIL, al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab, are highly active in North Africa, the Sahara-Sahel region, Lake Chad area and the Horn of Africa," he added.