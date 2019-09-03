Putin signs indefinite Treaty on Friendship with Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, September 3. /TASS/. The Russian and Mongolian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Khaltmaagiin Battulga, have signed a new Treaty on Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Mongolia.

The ceremony was held after talks between the two leaders at the Government Palace in Ulan Bator, where the Russian president arrived for an official visit.

Putin said earlier in an interview with Mongolia’s Udriin Sonin newspaper ahead of his visit to the capital Ulan Bator that this document, drafted on the basis of the 1993 Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation, would be indefinite. According to the president, the new deal would bring bilateral ties to an absolutely new level.

After talks, Russia and Mongolia signed 10 agreements on developing cooperation in different areas. The governments of the two countries inked deals on cooperation in the war on terror and assistance in trans-regional and border cooperation. Besides, protocols were signed between the two cabinets of ministers on restoring a 2004 deal on cooperation between the Russian and Mongolian governments on providing free-of-charge military and technical assistance to Mongolia.