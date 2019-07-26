Russia files note of protest with US Department of State over Kuznetsova’s visa issue

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States has filed a note of protest with the US Department of State regarding the visa issuance problem for Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova, the Russian diplomatic mission announced in its FaceBook account on Friday.

"We have filed a note of protest with the Department of State demanding to stop a discriminatory policy regarding an issuance of visas for Russian participants of international sports tournaments," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Embassy, Kuznetsova "is another victim of the ‘dragged-out administrative procedures’ to acquire a US visa."

"We resent the continuous practice of obstructing the participation of our athletes in major sports tournaments, which are held on the territory of the United States," the Russian diplomatic mission stated.

Kuznetsova announced on Thursday that she would be unable to defend her champion’s title at the WTA (Women Tennis Association) tournament in Washington next week as she was forced to withdraw from the competition due to problems with the US visa issuance.

"Unfortunately I had to pull out of Washington due to my problems with US visa," Kuznetsova wrote in her Instagram account on Thursday.

"Wanted to apologize to all my fans who were waiting for me there," Russia’s 34-year-old tennis star said. "Never had issues like this in my life, hopefully one day I can finally get a visa and play at least some events of the US swing!".