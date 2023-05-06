Ukraine’s forces bring 400-600 people to Artemovsk every day — Wagner PMC founder

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces bring from 400 to 600 people to Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) every day and lose the same number every day. This was stated by the founder of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. The corresponding video was posted on Saturday in the Telegram channel of his press service.

"Behind us is Bakhmut, it remains approximately 2.5 km to take - and the city will be taken," he said. "The enemy pulls up daily from 400 to 600 people, they lose approximately the same number daily. The units of PMC Wagner work in lockstep. The enemy does not spare artillery ammunition. A sufficient number of various foreign-made armored vehicles have appeared, a large number of drones. The enemy is well equipped, well trained, acts as one and resists with dignity, so we move on," he said.