Typhoon Yagi kills 14 people in northern Vietnam, over 180 injured

HANOI, September 8. /TASS/. At least 14 people have been killed and over 180 injured as a result of super typhoon Yagi that hit the northern part of Vietnam, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported.

According to it, the capital Hanoi, the port cities of Cam Pha, Mong Cai, Haiphong, Ha Long and the nearby northern provinces of Thai Binh, Hoa Binh and Hung Yen have been hit hardest. The disaster damaged more than 400 power line pylons and 27 substations, causing widespread power outages. More than 121,000 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded, and more than 5,000 fruit trees were damaged. In coastal areas, 38 ships and fishing boats were sunk or lost.

The typhoon ripped off roofs and damaged thousands of homes, shattering glass and the facades of many high-rise buildings. Tens of thousands of trees were broken or uprooted.

Typhoon Yagi approached the southern coast of China on September 4 and headed toward Vietnam. Less than 24 hours later, it strengthened into a super typhoon. This means that the wind speed inside the storm exceeded 50 meters per second.