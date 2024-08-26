Wildfire prevented from spreading onto four settlements in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, August 26. /TASS/. Firefighters have managed to prevent the wildfire near Crimea’s Feodosia from spreading onto four settlement, the firefighting operation will continue in nighttime, chief of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department for Crimea Arkady Ozhigin said.

The ministry said earlier that the wildfire had been localized.

"Firefighters managed prevent the wildfire from spreading onto four settlements. The operation will continue in nighttime. Three aerial vehicles were used during the operation," he said, adding that the firefighting operation involved more than 580 rescuers and 150 firefighting vehicles.

The ministry said earlier that the fire engulfed an area of 150 hectares.