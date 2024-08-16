Japan informs IAEA of radioactive water leak

VIENNA, August 16. /TASS/. Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), the operator of Japan’s Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of a radioactive water leak, the agency said in a statement.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was informed that on August 9, 2024, TEPCO found a water leakage at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Unit 2, involving an estimated 25 tons of water from the spent fuel cooling system pump room and the heat exchanger room," the statement reads.

"The leaked water flowed into the drain on the floor connected to the water collection pit (floor sump) located in a room of the first basement floor," the IAEA added.

There were no reports of contaminated water leaking into the environment.