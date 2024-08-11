Ukrainian attack on ZNPP can be characterized as act of nuclear terrorism — Rosatom

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) can be characterized as an act of the nuclear terrorism, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Monday.

"We draw your attention to the fact that today's strike was delivered targeting the NPP’s equipment, which must be cooling water of the power plant in the standard operation mode," the statement reads.

"Therefore, this attack can be characterized as an act of the nuclear terrorism on behalf of the Ukrainian authorities," the agency stated.