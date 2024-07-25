Fire breaks out at ArcelorMittal Krivoy Rog in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A fire is reported at the ArcelorMittal Krivoy Rog plant located in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine, the Strana news portal said, uploading a video footage.

It said the fire was caused by combustion of oil in the turbine-driven generator of the thermal power station at the plant.

There are preliminary reports of injured people. The video shows a pillar of smoke, which can be seen from many areas of Krivoy Rog.

The enterprise in Krivoy Rog - the former plant Krivorozhstal - is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine. Its capacities are designed to produce more than six million tons of steel, more than five million tons of roll stock and more than 5.5 million tons of cast iron annually. In 2022, the company's losses exceeded $1.3 billion.