DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Two people were injured in a Ukrainian strike on the St. Nicolas and Basil Monastery of Dormition in the DPR settlement of Nikolskoye, regional emergency services told TASS.

"Ukrainian forces shelled the St. Nicolas and Basil Monastery of Dormition in the settlement of Nikolskoye near Volnovakha. A monk - achmandrite Laurentius and a churchgoer were injured," the source said.