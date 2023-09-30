Air defense systems wipe out nine Ukrainian rockets over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Air defense systems have eliminated nine Ukrainian rockets from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Overnight on September 30, at about 3:45 a.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terror attack on targets in the Russian Federation with nine rockets of Uragan multiple launch rocket systems was thwarted. The air defense systems on duty eliminated all nine rockets in the air," the military agency said.

Earlier, on his Telegram channel, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that an air defense system had downed air targets on approaches to Belgorod. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or destruction.