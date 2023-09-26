Explosion at gas station in Karabakh claims at least 125 lives

YEREVAN, September 26. /TASS/. The explosion of a gasoline tank in Nagorno-Karabakh killed at least 125 people; their remains have been taken to Armenia, Armenian Health Minister Anait Avetisyan said on Tuesday.

"Today, we transported the remains of 125 people who died in the blast in Nagorno-Karabakh. They were taken to the relevant division of the forensic center for identification. We will make the results public," she said.

The explosion occurred on Stepanakert-Askeran road on Monday evening. Earlier reports put the number of blast victims at 20, with some 290 more people reportedly injured.

The large number of casualties occurred because people were lining up at the gas station to refuel their cars and flee Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia amid an acute shortage of fuel.