Russian aircraft delivers humanitarian aid to flood-ravaged Libya

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. An aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered humanitarian aid to Libya hit by devastating flooding, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"In accordance with decisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and the executive order of Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, Russian rescuers have handed humanitarian aid cargoes over for the population of Libya," the statement said.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s IL-76 plane delivered relief supplies, such as tents, blankets, portable power stations and lighting systems, necessary for supporting the people affected by the flooding.

"In addition, the Libyan side was handed emergency rescue kits for work in the emergency zone," the Emergencies Ministry said.

Storm Daniel made landfall in northeastern Libya on September 10, unleashing gale force winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Mediterranean coastal cities. Numerous homes, hospitals and other important civilian facilities were flooded. The port city of Derna saw the worst of the devastation, after its two dams collapsed which was the main cause of multiple casualties in the region. According to the Libyan Red Crescent, the death toll exceeds 11,000.