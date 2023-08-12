Prosecutor’s office in Kabardino-Balkaria confirms death of tourist after rockfall

NALCHIK, August 12. /TASS/. The press service of the prosecutor’s office of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria Region confirmed to journalists the death of one tourist as a result of a rockfall. The scene of the accident is three kilometers away from the Bezengi mountaineering camp, a source in the press service of the prosecutor’s office of the republic told TASS.

"It has been established that on August 12, a group of tourists staying three kilometers away from the Bezengi mountaineering camp, at the foot of the Dykhtau mountain, was hit by a rockfall, which caused one death," the press service said.

A prosecutor’s inspection of the quality of provision of services is being carried out on the emergency.

Rocks fell on a group of tourists on the standard camp place in the Chereksky area of the Kabardino-Balkaria Region. According to preliminary figures, one person died and another five sustained various injuries.