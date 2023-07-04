Over 130 people hospitalized following Kakhovka HPP disaster — medics

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. More than 130 people were hospitalized in the Kherson Region in June following the destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), a source in medical circles told TASS.

"According to updated information, 134 people have been hospitalized with various injuries," the source said.

Earlier, 48 fatalities and 128 hospitalized victims were reported.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on June 6, which resulted in the collapse of the hydraulic sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The destruction of the power generation facility has seriously damaged the environment, washing away farmland along the Dnieper River and threatening water levels in the North Crimean Canal.