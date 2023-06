BELGOROD, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian air defense troops on Sunday repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense system worked in the Valuisky district. A [Ukrainian] drone was shot down over the village of Dolgoye," he wrote.

The governor added that the operational services were clarifying the consequences on the ground.