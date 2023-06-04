Patients evacuated from Novosibirsk clinic after roof catches fire, no casualties reported

NOVOSIBIRSK, June 4. /TASS/. Patients have been evacuated from the Central Clinical Hospital in Novosibirsk, where the roof caught fire, the press service of the regional ministry of health told reporters on Sunday.

"According to the hospital administration, all patients have been evacuated. No one was injured in the fire," it said.

Meanwhile, the fire has engulfed an area of about 1,800 square meters, the press service of the emergencies ministry told journalists.

"The blaze is spreading to a large area," it said, adding that reinforced teams of firefighters continue efforts to localize the fire.