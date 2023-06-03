Ukrainian forces try to hit Berdyansk, six missiles reported downed by air defenses

MELITOPOL, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have tried to conduct a missile attack on Berdyansk, and six missiles were presumably brought down by the air defense systems, the Berdyansk administration said on Saturday.

"At about 6.40 p.m., a series of explosions rocked Berdyansk. The terrorist Kiev regime again attempted to hit a peaceful city. According to preliminary information from the emergency services, air defenses shot down six missiles," the city administration wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that the reports were being clarified.