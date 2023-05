TASS, May 21. Two criminal cases involving a total of 33 people, including members of the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia and recognized as a terrorist organization) and the SS Bears group, have been filed with the southern district military court, a source told TASS on Sunday.

"The first case concerns a group of 24 members of the Azov nationalist battalion, while the second case involves nine people - members of the SS Bears Nazi sabotage and assault group," the source said.