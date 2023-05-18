About eight railway cars derail in Crimea, authorities report

SIMFEROPOL, May 18. /TASS/. Eight railway cars derailed in the Simferopol district of Crimea, Nikolay Lukashenko, Crimean transport minister, said in a video posted on the Telegram channel of the regional Vesti Crimea television channel on Thursday.

Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said earlier on Thursday that several railway cars with grain derailed in the Simferopol district. The train traffic was halted along the Simferopol-Sevastopol route. The republic’s authorities are taking measures to organize passenger carriages by bus. The Crimean railways specified that the freight train’s cars derailed due to the interference of unauthorized individuals.

"As of 10:00 a.m., about eight rail cars derailed, according to preliminary information," Crimean Transport Minister Nikolay Lukashenko said.

Multimodal carriages by bus will be organized for passengers, he specified.