BEIRUT, August 4. /TASS/. The building of the Russian embassy to Lebanon has been damaged in a powerful explosion that rocked an area near Beirut’s seaport, the embassy’s counsellor Vyachselav Maksudov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The doors and windows of the building’s face-wall have been broken by the shock wave," he said, adding that an embassy employee was hurt. She had to seek medical assistance.