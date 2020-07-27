Criminal case launched into terror attack attempt in Moscow park on July 26

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The militant neutralized by Russian security service officers in the Moscow Region's Khimki was plotting a terror attack in a Moscow park on July 26, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS, a criminal case was launched.

"The militant was plotting a terror attack in a Moscow park on July 26. The same day he travelled to a garage in Khimki to fetch arms where he was eliminated by security service officers. A criminal case was launched into the attempted terror attack," TASS was told.

Earlier, a law enforcement agency source informed that Tajik citizen Odil Kayumov was preparing for a terror attack in one of the capital’s crowded places, adding that he was going to flee to Turkey immediately after the attack.

In turn, another source told TASS that the investigation is currently establishing contacts of the terrorist. "Supposedly, he was looking for a safer place for a clandestine arsenal storage," TASS was told.

Earlier, the FSB Public Relations Center revealed that a militant who had been preparing for mass shooting in Moscow and a trip to Syria to join terrorists there was eliminated. The suspect was found around dilapidated garages in the Moscow Region’s Khimki. When officers attempted to detain him, he opened fire and was killed. When searching the site, an arms arsenal was seized: an AK-47 with a magazine case of 25 bullets, two extra magazines for it, two F-1 hand grenades and an RGD-1 grenade. Criminal proceedings were launched on the count of attempt on law enforcement agent’s life. FSB officers also searched the flat he rented to discover proof that he was indeed in contact with emissaries of an international terrorist group in Syria and was prepping for mass shooting. His possible accomplices are being looked for now.