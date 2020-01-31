Mtsensk explosion death toll climbs to five as rescue team extract woman from debris

"Five dead, a woman has been extracted from underneath the debris," he said.

ORYOL, January 31. /TASS/. A rescue team has extracted a body of a woman from underneath the debris of the explosion that rocked a factory in the Oryol Region’s Mtsensk, says Sergei Lezhnev, an advisor from the Oryol Regional Governor’s press office.

In the meantime, the one dead and the three injured incident victims have been identified as Turkish nationals.

"Three Turkish workers, their condition is stable, they are conscious, no serious cases. They have been hospitalized. The one who died [in the hospital] was also a Turkish national," a Mtsensk hospital source told TASS.

The hospital clarified that one victim suffered hands burn, one suffered foot burn, and one suffered a vertebral compression fracture and displacement.

Earlier on Friday, the regional Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Ministry (EMERCOM) reported that an explosion rocked a metal structures factory in Mtsensk. The Investigation Committee initiated a proceeding over occupational safety violation. Oryol Region Governor Andrei Klychkov departed to the emergency site.