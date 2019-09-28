Russian Consulate checks information about Russians aboard ship that caught fire in Ulsan

SEOUL, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate in South Korea is checking information about Russian citizens on board a cargo ship that caught fire in the port of Ulsan, Vice-consul of the Russian Federation in Busan Evgeny Evdokimov told TASS.

He also noted that the ship itself is not Russian. According to the diplomat, the police confirmed the fact of the explosion.

On Saturday morning (Saturday night Moscow time) in the South Korean port of Ulsan, an explosion occurred in a cargo ship transporting oil products from the Cayman Islands, followed by a fire. According to Yonhap News Agency, there were 25 people on board - including citizens of Russia and the Philippines. All of them were evacuated. Nine people were injured, the condition of one of them is assessed as serious. The fire spread to another ship that carried 21 people, all of them were also saved.

The causes of the incident are still unknown, an investigation was launched.