Russia’s electric power generation up 2.9% in 2024 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia boosted electricity generation by 2.9% to record high 1,198.3 kWh, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Electric power generation increased by 2.9% and reached record high 1,198.3 kWh in 2024. The industry continues to proactively revamp the infrastructure. About 1.7 GW of generating capacity were commissioned last year," Novak noted.

Russia also boosted the capacity of plants using renewable energy sources to 8.3 GW last year. Five solar power plants with the capacity of almost 300 MW were put into operation, the official added.

"Development of renewable energy sources (RES) continued. New large RES facilities were put into service in 2024, including first projects implemented according to results of competitive tenders with the framework of the state support project for RES capacity delivery agreements 2.0 - these are five solar power plants with the total installed capacity of almost 300 MW in Republics of Buryatia and Kalmykia, the Trans-Baikal Region and the Astrakhan Region. The installed capacity of RES facilities in Russia to date is about 8.3 GW," Novak noted.

Satisfaction of looking-forward demand for electric power, whose consumption will grow along with exponential growth of the economy, is among priority tasks of the government, he added.