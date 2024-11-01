Russia could help Cuba overcome energy crisis — trade representative

HAVANA, November 1. /TASS/. Russia could provide Cuba with the necessary technical and other assistance to quickly solve problems related to overcoming the emergency situation in the electric power industry and to prevent the threat of its occurrence in the future, Russian Trade Representative in Cuba Sergey Baldin told TASS.

"I hope that taking into account the traditional long-term bilateral relations in the fuel and energy complex, our Cuban partners will be provided with the necessary technical and other assistance, including the supply of the necessary Russian spare parts and equipment through specialized companies and structures to quickly resolve issues related to overcoming the emergency situation in the electric power industry, as well as to prevent the threat of its occurrence in the future," he noted.

As the Russian trade representative recalled, the reasons for the collapse, in addition to the constant shortage of fuel, which led to the failure of the country's largest power plant Antonio Guiteras, include such factors as the deterioration of infrastructure, increased demand, and consumption of electricity. At the same time, in his opinion, the recent critical situation, when the whole Cuba was left without electricity for almost four days, "arose due to the significant deterioration of the equipment and installations of the thermal power plants, which, as stated by the relevant Cuban ministry, have been in operation for more than 35 years and are kept in working order thanks to the efforts of the station personnel."

The Russian trade envoy reminded that currently the power supply in Cuba has been restored almost on the entire territory of the country and, as was reported, the Cuban authorities thanked several countries, including Russia, for the offered assistance in eliminating the power collapse.