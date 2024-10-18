Russia's GDP up by 4.2% in January-August — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia's GDP grew by 4.2% in the first eight months of this year, with particularly good performance in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, chemical and food industries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a video address to participants in the Moscow Financial Forum 2024.

"Based on the results of eight months, the gross domestic product grew by 4.2%. Processing industry remains the leader. There is good performance in many industries, especially in mechanical engineering, metallurgy, wood processing, food and chemical industries, as well as in construction materials," Mishustin said.

He also pointed to other positive changes in the domestic economy. In particular, the share of settlements in rubles in foreign trade transactions is approaching 40%, while the share of national currencies in settlements with friendly partners is already around 90%.

The Prime Minister stressed that such results were achieved thanks to responsible financial policy and a number of decisions of the government together with the Bank of Russia, which made it possible to "weaken the impact of external shocks, including from fluctuations in the commodity market."

"The federal budget receives two thirds of its revenues from non-oil and gas revenues. All social obligations were fulfilled. We also successfully solved the tasks of strategic development in accordance with the national goals defined by the head of state," Mishustin noted.