MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in December 2024 climbed above $2,700 per Troy ounce for the first time since September 26, during the trading session on Comex, the division of the New York Mercantile Exchange,

Gold prices reached $2,700.4 per Troy ounce, up 0.8%. Prices retreated later on to $2,699.8 per Troy ounce (+0.78%).

Gold futures are now traded at $2,697.8 per Troy ounce (+0.71%).