Mongolian PM proposes opening tourism cluster to mark 90 years of victory at Khalkhin Gol

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the 90th anniversary of the victory at Khalkhin Gol by opening a tourism cluster.

The Russian leader is now visiting Mongolia and is taking part in events in honor of the 85th anniversary of those events.

Oyun-Erdene told Putin about plans to organize a tourism cluster in the east of the country, to which a 70 km road also needs to be built.

"This will be a cluster dedicated to historical events, so that tourists can come there and get acquainted with our history," the Mongolian prime minister said.

"I think that by the 90th anniversary of the joint victory at Khalkhin Gol we could already create this cluster. This will help honor the memory of our ancestors," he added.