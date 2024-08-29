Gazprom boosts gas supplies to China by 37% in 8M 2024 — CEO

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom scaled up gas supplies to China by 37% year on year during eight months of 2024, CEO Alexey Miller said at the meeting dedicated to the Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day.

"Our key partners are the largest consumers in the Asia-Pacific Region. Certainly, this is China in the first instance. We are steadily increasing gas supplies over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to the Chinese market. We increased our supplies by 37% against the like period of the last year during eight months. Furthermore, Gazprom has already updated daily records of deliveries to China seven times in this year," Miller said.

The Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China will reach the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas as early as in 2025, he added.