MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Moskvich automobile plant forecasts an increase in sales of its cars to 35,000-40,000 thousand, according to the presentation of plant’s commercial director Maxim Zlatokrylets at the IMAF forum.

Sales plans for 2024 stand at 27,000 Moskvich cars, the presentation indicates.

The plant is making Moskvich 3 and Moskvich 3e [electric] crossovers, and the Moskvich 6 sedan. Production of the Moskvich 8 seven-seat crossover will kick off at the end of the year.