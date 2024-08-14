US Department of Justice eyeing Google split due to its monopoly position — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. The US Department of Justice may resort to splitting US-based Google corporation due to its monopoly position in search engines and online advertising market, Bloomberg news agency said, citing sources.

According to their information, if such plans materialize, the company will most probably have to spin off its teams dealing with development of the Android operation system and the Chrome browser. Other possible options include forcing Google to transfer a huge data volume to competitors and to sell the Google AdWords system used to post textual ads, sources said.

The US Department of Justice will probably seek after banning conclusion of exclusive agreements between Google and clients, which made possible for the corporation to remain the monopoly among search engine operators irrespective of the decision on the possible split, Bloomberg noted.