Kursk NPP continues work as usual amid counterterrorism measures — company

KURSK, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Kursk nuclear power plant in the Kursk Region is working normally amid counterterrorism measures across the area, said Rosenergoatom, the company that operates the country’s nuclear power plants.

"The situation is standard. Both power units are operating," a company spokesperson told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian National Guard told TASS that its personnel were involved in enforcing the law and preventing arms trafficking in border areas. Additional measures were taken to protect the Kursk NPP.

The Kursk NPP is located near the city of Kurchatov. It is one the country’s top four nuclear power plants in terms of capacity - with all four having the same capacity - and is an important element of Russia’s energy system. It provides electricity to 19 regions in Russia’s Central Federal District.