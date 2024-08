MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in October plunged below $77 a barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since June 4, 2024, according to trading data.

Brent futures dropped to $76.9 a barrel, down 3.29%. WTI futures with the settlement in September lost 4.29% to $73.64 per barrel.

Futures for the Brent oil blend slightly recovered later to $77.07 a barrel (-3.12%).