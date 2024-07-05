New units of Paks nuclear plant to provide Hungary with clean energy — Putin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Commissioning of new power generating units of the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary will provide users with inexpensive and pure energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The work continues on the flagship joint project of the Paks nuclear power plant expansion. Commissioning of the fifth and the sixth units will make it possible to increase the capacity of this plant by more than twofold. Power supplies to the Hungarian economy, provision of inexpensive and pure energy for industrial plants and households will be thereby improved," the Russian leader said.

"The cutting-edge engineering and process solutions" are the only ones used in construction of new units, Putin stressed. "Physical security and environment protection requirements are fully met," the president added.