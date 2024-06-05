US military budget ‘larger than of all other countries combined’ — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. At present, Washington’s military budget is larger than the military spending of all other countries combined, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

He attributed the enormous expenditures by the need to maintain numerous US military bases worldwide.