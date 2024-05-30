Global market to experience palladium shortage in 2024 — Norilsk Nickel

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel revised upward its forecast of the global palladium shortage this year from 0.4 mln ounces to 0.9 mln ounces, the Russian mining and metals company said in its review.

"We have revised our estimate of the palladium deficit (net of investments) for this year from 0.4 mln ounces to 0.9 mln ounces, predominantly due to secondary production being lower than expected," the company said.

According to estimates of Norilsk Nickel, the palladium market deficit will be 0.3 mln ounces in 2025, while platinum and rhodium markets will remain balanced.